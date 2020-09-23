Sirsa Questions Bollywood's Restraint Amid NCB Drug Racket Probe, Asks Reason For Silence

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Twitter raised a pertinent question for the celebrated personalities in Bollywood who have raised voices against injustices and wrongs not just in our India but across the world. He asked them the reason behind their silence now that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has uncovered the wrongdoings of one of their own.

Sirsa tweeted in Hindi as he shared a report on the Bollywood drug link, "I have a question with those stars in Bollywood who raise their voices for every issue in the country. They make noise with their placards all over the globe. Why are they silent after Bollywood's drug connection has been exposed? Why are they not calling out the wrong here?"

The Akali Dal leader on Tuesday also praised veteran actor Raveena Tandon for speaking up against the drug consumption culture in Bollywood against which he has been vociferously fighting on social media. Tandon had urged in her tweet that issues of drug consumption should be "uprooted from its core" and that even though the probe has begun from the film industry, it should "proceed to all sectors". Raveena expressed that "the guilty", including drug users, dealers, suppliers, should be punished for turning a blind eye and "ruining people".

Every Bollywood star should have guts to come forward and speak the truth @TandonRaveena Ji well said ðŸ‘ðŸ» https://t.co/zsqhi5lUZN — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 22, 2020

Sirsa hits out as big names emerge

Manjinder Singh Sirsa had reacted through a video message on Twitter after actor Deepika Padukone's name in the chats emerged in the drugs angle probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He claimed "the truth always wins" adding that this is just the beginning and everyone involved Bollywood's conspiracy to "discredit Punjab" will be exposed. He referred to the film 'Udta Punjab' and said that it was always 'Udta Bollywood'.

"Today, Deepika's name has emerged, tomorrow it will be Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor. Karan Johar. Shahid Kapoor, who was the lead character of the movie, was also present in that party. I would request NCB that when it is probing the drug racket, they should also investigate about the people who funded that movie and created a plot to defame Punjab. You all will see all these people going to Jail and I have been saying this for a while now," Manjinder Sirsa said.

