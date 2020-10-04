Sushant's Sister Shweta Urges 'extended Family' To Stay Strong Before 'final Truth' Expose

The reports of an unofficial disclosure of Sushant Singh Rajput's forensic reports by an expert at AIIMS on Saturday came as a setback to the late actor’s family and millions of fans who have unanimously raised their voice for justice in his death.

Following the unofficial leak, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to encourage her ‘extended’ family to stay strong during these ‘testing times.’ She urged the fans of SSR to have faith in God and continue to pray for the truth to be revealed as they await a CBI report on the case.

The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. ðŸ™ #AllEyesOnCBI pic.twitter.com/xuEoMkmGCV — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 4, 2020

Selective Leaks In Sushant case?

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what has selectively been unofficially told to them. These unofficial leaks come after the AIIMS team on September 28 submitted its report, based on its analysis of the Mumbai police's post-mortem and autopsy report which included photographic evidence. The CBI is presently analysing the AIIMS opinion along with the evidence in the case to make its own conclusion.

In the course of Republic Media Network’s investigation, several testimonies have been accessed and people have gone on-record claiming Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sushant the night before the actor's death. Individuals have also detailed how the events of Disha Salian's death are intrinsically linked to Sushant's death. Through the Network’s investigation, which was undertaken with a series of interviews and sting operations to uncover the truth, several key persons have stated that they are willing to depose before the CBI if need be.

On Sunday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made a massive announcement wherein he promised that a final truth will be revealed simultaneously on Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic World at 10 am on Monday. It will be a rude wake-up call to those celebrating the unofficial leaks that have come out in recent days.

