On Tape Or Video? Swamy Raises Questions Over AIIMS Unofficial Leak In Sushant Case

"Where has Sudhir Gupta said this?" asked BJP MP Subramanian Swamy after media houses reported that a special AIIMS team examining Sushant Singh Rajput's death has ruled out murder. All of these reports were allegedly based on leaks from forensic expert Dr. Sudhir Gupta to the media. However, there is no official statement that came in from AIIMS.

Swamy, who has been vocal on the Sushant death case, asked if Gupta made the statement on "tape or video".

Where has Sudhir Gupta said this? tape or video? https://t.co/HPRMd2Nkkd — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 3, 2020

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what Dr. Gupta has selectively told them as per top sources. Some of them even put out snapshots of Dr. Sudhir Gupta's private chats. But there is no official statement from AIIMS. On September 28, the AIIMS team submitted its report based on analysing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidences. The CBI which had stated that 'conclusive findings' have been shared is analysing the report along with the evidence in the case to conclude if it is a case of suicide or not.

In the course of Republic TV's investigation, several testimonies have been accessed, many people coming on record saying Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sushant a night before the actor's death.

On August 22, Dr. Sudhir Gupta spoke to Republic Media Network on record and he had said that AIIMS medical board was surprised to know that how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be contaminated aNd led to the possible destruction of evidence. So it will be difficult for the AIIMS team to come to a conclusion. He had also questioned why the Mumbai Police had done the postmortem in a 'hurried manner'.

The AIIMS team had then sought the additional documents apart from autopsy, viscera, and inquest papers for reexamining. Additionally, the expert panel has sought everything that was in Sushant's room, including sellotape or anything that was on the cloth has been presented as the one allegedly used by the later actor to hang himself. The AIIMS panel was also looking for circumstantial evidence.

The CBI had quizzed doctors at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital late August and reexamined the autopsy report of the late actor. According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI had raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death had been skipped in the report. The CBI team had also questioned the Mumbai police why a second opinion was not taken on the autopsy report released by Cooper hospital during the investigation.

Sushant's family lawyer: 'We are helpless'

Last week, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the family was unhappy with the way the case was proceeding - referring to the 'Bollywood drug nexus' which has been at the forefront for weeks. He added that the CBI - which is the prime investigation agency in the actor's death, has not updated them of the progress in the case. He also slammed the distraction of the drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau, claiming that it may not stand the scrutiny in court without a tangible seizure of drugs.

