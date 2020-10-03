Kangana Reacts To 'AIIMS Unofficial Leak' In SSR Case, Demands Answers From 'movie Mafia'

Kangana Ranaut stood in defiance against the 'unofficial leak' of the AIIMS Forensic panel on Saturday which claimed that the probable cause of death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is suicide. She took to Twitter and claimed that extraordinary individuals like Sushant don't kill themselves and stated further that he was "bullied", "cast out" and "harassed" by the "movie mafia". While various media houses have reported that the report has 'conclusively' ruled out murder, no official statement has come in from AIIMS.

The Manikarnika actor also questioned the latest update by AIIMS and demanded answers about other aspects, including professional pressure and power politics in the film industry. Kangana had been the only high-profile Bollywood star until recently to have raised her voice in support of the late actor alleging that he could not have committed suicide. She cited several reasons, including Bollywood's lobbyism and favouritism that could've allegedly caused mental trauma to Sushant which resulted in his tragic end.

Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 3, 2020

With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 3, 2020

Read | Kangana Ranaut claims 'BMC threatening to break neighbours' houses if they support me'

This morning, various media houses reported that a special AIIMS team examining Sushant Singh Rajput's death has ruled out murder. All of these reports were allegedly based on leaks from forensic expert Dr. Sudhir Gupta to the media. However, there is no official statement that came in from AIIMS. Also, the CBI had stated that all conclusive findings submitted in the AIIMS report will be taken as opinions and not evidence in their future course of action in Sushant's death case.

Read | 'NCB should probe if Kangana had said she took drugs', says BJP leader; Nagma echoes

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of AIIMS Forensics team, told ANI on Saturday that Sushant's case is that of hanging and death by suicide. He revealed that no injuries were found on the actor's body apart from the ligature marks around his neck which are allegedly consistent with hanging. He added that no seductive material was found in the toxicology reports either.

Read | Ranvir Shorey questions, 'Why are people trying to shut Kangana Ranaut?'

Sushant's legacy

Sushant Singh Rajput was considered one of the most successful stars of his age till he passed away on June 14. In a career spanning eight years, he delivered numerous hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath,among others, apart from critically acclaimed performances in movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya. SSR’s last film Dil Bechara turned out to be a massive success after it released on a streaming platform.

Read | Kangana Ranaut exults 'special day' as she heads South for 'ambitious' project Thalaivi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.