'Slumdog Millionaire' Child Actor Rubina Ali Loses Her Father To Tuberculosis

Rubina Ali rose to popularity as a child artist for her role in the Academy Award-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire. Her role won her the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2009. The actor recently lost her father after a prolonged fight with tuberculosis.

Rubina Ali of Slumdog Millionaire fame loses her father

Rubina Ali’s father died on January 30, 2020. Reportedly, he was battling tuberculosis for a very long time. The actor reportedly lives away from her father. The funeral will take place in Bandra, Mumbai and Ali will be attending the same, according to reports.

Rubina Ali was eight years old when she first stepped in front of the camera for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. She played the role of a younger version of Latika which was Freida Pinto’s role in the film. Similar to her character in the film, Rubina Ali also dwelled in the slums of Mumbai before Slumdog Millionaire happened.

After seeing the state of the child artists in his film, Danny Boyle started the Jai Ho Trust. The trusts ensured that Rubina Ali and her co-star from the film, Azharuddin Mohammed Ismail had access to proper, formal education. She reportedly also received an apartment in Bandra due to the trust.

In a previous interview, Rubina Ali had expressed her gratitude towards her Uncle Danny. She said that the director has supported her education immensely and even paid regular visits to look at her whereabouts.

On being prodded about her future plans, Rubina Ali was quick to reply that she dreams of being a Bollywood actor. She said that it is her dream and she wishes to work towards making it come true. She also said that she does not wish to stay overseas and hence will preferably work in Bollywood.

