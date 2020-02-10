Smriti Irani Reasons Why She'll Watch 'Thappad', Acknowledges Political Disagreements

Union Minister Smriti Irani has aired her views on the Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad. After watching the trailer, the BJP leader admitted that although she does not agree with the director's 'political ideology', she'll be watching the film. Stressing on the fact that it is 'not okay' to hit a woman, the BJP leader pointed out that she agrees with a series of facts highlighted in the trailer. See below-

Smriti Irani: Don't agree with the director's 'political ideology', but this is an important film

Ever since the release of the trailer, social media has been bursting with discussion about the Taapsee Pannu starrer. "Somebody needed to address this", "You go girl", "Can't wait" were some of the remarks on the Internet.

In the film, Taapsee plays an educated woman who won’t tolerate domestic violence in the name of love. In an interaction with a news agency, she said, “The character Amrita was suffocating for me in the end and I took it as a challenge. After 15 days of shooting, I started feeling claustrophobic. It was tough for me.”

She also claimed she grew up after playing the character. “Amrita ...As an actor, some characters set you free and some suffocate you. This was the latter for me... her righteousness, her maturity to handle every situation, determination deep inside and an infectious calmness on the outside.... she made me grow up,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is set to hit theatres on February 28. It also features whereas Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra among others.

