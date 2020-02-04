Taapsee Pannu Reveals What She Has Learnt After Playing Amruta In 'Thappad'

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad was released a few days ago and fans were stunned to see such a gripping subject as a base of the film. The audience is loving how delicately the subject is being handled and how the characters have played their respective roles.

Since the release of the trailer, the film is getting massive support from her fans for the story and her performance as Amrita. The actor recently took to her Instagram account to share her experience as Amrita in Thappad. She shared a photo with an emotional caption that explained the things that Taapsee Pannu learned from Amrita.

In the caption, she said that as an actor, some characters that you play, set you free and some suffocate you. For Taapsee, it was the latter. She said that Amrita’s righteousness, her maturity to handle every situation, determination deep inside and an infectious calmness on the outside has made her grow. She concluded by appealing her fans to meet Amrita on February 28, 2020, in the theatres.

Fans over the internet are also terming Thappad as next Pink which also had Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The audience is eagerly waiting for this gut-wrenching subject to be showcased on the big screen. Reportedly the film is inspired by real-life events. The movie talks about a woman who gets slapped by her husband during a heated argument. The character played by Taapsee then sets out on a journey to divorce her husband despite facing backlash and criticisms from her loved ones.

Thappad has a powerful star cast with the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020. It is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.

