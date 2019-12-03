Thappad BTS: Taapsee Pannu Introduces 'Amrita' With Monochrome Pictures

Taapsee Pannu is unarguably in one of the best phases of her career, with her all previous movies minting the moolah at the box office and a slew of movies under her belt. Taapsee is gearing up to enthral the audience with her portrayal in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Touted to be a family-drama, Thappad will reportedly showcase a different side of Taapsee's personality to the movie-goers.

Behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of Anubhav Sinha's Thappad

Thappad is an upcoming movie, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Directed by Mulk fame Anubhav Sinha, the movie has a strong supporting cast consisting of Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Patak Shah, among others. Here are some BTS pictures posted by Pannu from the sets of the movie.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu CONFIRMS Mithali Raj Biopic, Reveals The Title Of The Film

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Best Moments From The Romantic-drama 'Manmarziyaan'

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movies

Taapsee Pannu is reportedly shooting for Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket. The movie starring Taapsee in the lead narrates the tale of a Gujarati athlete who is working towards achieving big at the Olympics. Other than Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee reportedly will also feature in Prakash Raj's Tadka and Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey Roped In For Aanand L Rai's Mystery Drama?

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Shares That Quitting South Indian Films Will Be A 'stupid Move'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.