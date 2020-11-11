Sobhita Dhulipala Wraps Up The Shooting Of 'Major' Co-starring Adivi Sesh

Quick links:
The realm of the internet erupted in excitement when Ghost Stories star Sobhita Dhulipala got cast in yet another big production. The production in question is Adivi Sesh’s Major. Sobhita Dhulipala's new movie is a biographical drama that tells the story of those brave soldiers who got martyred at the time of the gut-wrenching and heartbreaking 26/11 attacks. The film was announced back in February 2019 and went to floors a year later. The team kept on working on the same until the end of March.
It has only been a few weeks since team Major resumed work, which most likely included Sobhita’s scenes. The assumption is being made because just yesterday, Sobhita Dhulipala announced that it is a wrap for her character on the sets of the film.
And it’s a wrap for me on ‘Major’ Heart is full :) This is a Déjà vu with drumbeats, we are the exact same team as on Goodachari! (my 1st Telugu film) ❤️ ‘Major’ is a passion project that we gladly gave blood, sweat and tears to. I think of this as a story about the anatomy of courage. Tremendous respect and gratitude to producers - @gmbents @urstrulymahesh sir and @sonypicsprodns 1st photo : wrap clap! 2nd photo : Captain of our ship, vegan vagabond, part monk-part manic, our beloved director, @sashikirantikka 3rd photo : Right - Wearer of many hats, writer and lead actor @adivisesh, who will swallow a hurricane and tell you that it may have tasted better with Appadams on the side. Can go from sweetheart to Satan and back in 0.1 seconds and will remember to wear a mask through it. Left - @iamsharathchandra, our very own flag-bearer of frenzy and misplaced giggles, hippie soul heading production wing with the easy glow of a firefly. Special shout out to our phenomenal masters of craft - cinematographer @vamsipatchipulusu and production designer @kollaavinash who transformed words into worlds!
Major will be front lined by Adivi Sesh, who will portray the character of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Unnikrishnan’s character and his sacrifices for the people will be at the heart of the film. It has been reported that in Major, Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen playing a strong and tenacious character who will have a complete story arc of her own within the universe of the film.
Told you I had MAJOR news! 6 reasons why #MajorTheFilm is my dream project!— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 27, 2019
- Based on the Life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, A Real life Hero of 26/11
- SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh producing my film! Pinching myself :)
- @SonyPicsIndia producing, taking us International level :) pic.twitter.com/yULU0Y3bbb
Sobhita Dhulipala's movies show her essaying various memorable characters, with the most recent one being the Netflix Horror anthology piece, Ghost Stories and Bard Of Blood. Major is a reunion project for both Sobhita Dhulipala and Sesh, who have previously worked together on Goodachari. Dhulipala and Sesh are the key members of the Major cast. Major will surely be an interesting addition to Sobhita Dhulipala's movies.
It's so amazing to reunite with @sobhitaD for #Major after our previous #Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. #Major is a story for all of India. Looking fwd to it. 🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/YEipw3sPnD— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 2, 2020
Sobhita Dhulipala's new movie, Major is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu’s maiden production house, GMB and Sony Pictures Entertainment International. Sobhita Dhulipala’s Major is Mahesh Babu’s first venture as a producer. Apart from bold and tenacious, Sobhita Dhulipala’s character is touted to be impeccably detailed. The release dates (Theatrical or Digital) are yet to be finalized as the principal photography is still underway.
Other Major cast members include Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash Reddy, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.
