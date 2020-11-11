Sobhita Dhulipala Wraps Up The Shooting Of 'Major' Co-starring Adivi Sesh

The realm of the internet erupted in excitement when Ghost Stories star Sobhita Dhulipala got cast in yet another big production. The production in question is Adivi Sesh’s Major. Sobhita Dhulipala's new movie is a biographical drama that tells the story of those brave soldiers who got martyred at the time of the gut-wrenching and heartbreaking 26/11 attacks. The film was announced back in February 2019 and went to floors a year later. The team kept on working on the same until the end of March.

It has only been a few weeks since team Major resumed work, which most likely included Sobhita’s scenes. The assumption is being made because just yesterday, Sobhita Dhulipala announced that it is a wrap for her character on the sets of the film.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's 'Major' To Release Soon; A List Of His Upcoming Movies

Here is the official announcement for the same through her Instagram handle:

Also Read: 'Made In Heaven' Actor Sobhita Dhulipala: If I Was A Ghost, I Would Enjoy The Perks

Major will be front lined by Adivi Sesh, who will portray the character of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Unnikrishnan’s character and his sacrifices for the people will be at the heart of the film. It has been reported that in Major, Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen playing a strong and tenacious character who will have a complete story arc of her own within the universe of the film.

Here is the poster reveal tweet by Sesh himself:

Told you I had MAJOR news! 6 reasons why #MajorTheFilm is my dream project!

- Based on the Life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, A Real life Hero of 26/11

- SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh producing my film! Pinching myself :)

- @SonyPicsIndia producing, taking us International level :) pic.twitter.com/yULU0Y3bbb — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 27, 2019

Sobhita Dhulipala's movies show her essaying various memorable characters, with the most recent one being the Netflix Horror anthology piece, Ghost Stories and Bard Of Blood. Major is a reunion project for both Sobhita Dhulipala and Sesh, who have previously worked together on Goodachari. Dhulipala and Sesh are the key members of the Major cast. Major will surely be an interesting addition to Sobhita Dhulipala's movies.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala's Pic From 'Choked' Sets Will Remind Fans Of Good Old Shoot Days

Here is the announcement tweet from March of this year:

It's so amazing to reunite with @sobhitaD for #Major after our previous #Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. #Major is a story for all of India. Looking fwd to it. 🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/YEipw3sPnD — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 2, 2020

Sobhita Dhulipala's new movie, Major is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu’s maiden production house, GMB and Sony Pictures Entertainment International. Sobhita Dhulipala’s Major is Mahesh Babu’s first venture as a producer. Apart from bold and tenacious, Sobhita Dhulipala’s character is touted to be impeccably detailed. The release dates (Theatrical or Digital) are yet to be finalized as the principal photography is still underway.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Hits Back At Haters With A Mirror Selfie & Amusing Sarcastic Caption

Other Major cast members include Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash Reddy, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.