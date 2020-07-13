Sobhita Dhulipala's Pic From 'Choked' Sets Will Remind Fans Of Good Old Shoot Days

Sobhita Dhulipala, who set her foot in Bollywood with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Raman Raghav 2.0, shared a BTS photograph from the sets of Kashyap's recent Netflix release Choked. Marking her presence on the sets despite not being a part of the Netflix Original, the Made in Heaven fame said that she 'watched it all unfold' live. The black comedy film released on the OTT streaming platform on June 5, 2020.

Sobhita watches Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked' unfold

The director, writer, and producer Anurag Kashyap gave Sobhita Dhulipala her first break as an actor in the Hindi film industry with the Vicky Kaushal starrer Raman Raghav 2.0. The director-actor duo last collaborated for Netflix's anthology horror film titled Ghost Stories. Earlier today, Sobhita took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS pic from the sets of Anurag's last OTT directorial venture, Choked. Although she wasn't a part of the black comedy film, the actor wanted to watch it all 'unfold' live and expressed saying sometimes one has to take a step back for a 'better view'. She captioned the post:

On the sets of @anuragkashyap10’s ‘Choked’, watching it all unfold.

It is indeed true that one ought to step back for a better view sometimes.

Talking about Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, the 2020's black comedy film is both co-produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap, while it's written by Nihit Bhave. The web film is jointly produced by Kashyap's Good Bad Films and Netflix. The film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, along with featuring Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in the supporting roles. Set against the backdrop of India's banknote demonetisation in 2016, Choked revolves around the story of a bank cashier who discovers a hoard of cash hidden in her kitchen sink.

Watch the trailer of Choked below:

Meanwhile, Sobhita will next be seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast in legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam's historical drama titled Ponniyin Selvan. The upcoming Tamil film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's fictional novel by the same name. The film also stars Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

