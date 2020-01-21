Mahesh Babu's 'Major' To Release Soon; A List Of His Upcoming Movies

Mahesh Babu is an Indian actor, producer and philanthropist who is known in Telugu cinema for his work. He owns a production house called G. Mahesh Babu Leisure Pvt. Ltd. The younger son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, Mahesh made his cameo in Needa, at the age of four, as a child artist and acted as a child artist in eight other films. Here is the upcoming movie of Mahesh Babu that you can watch in 2020:

Mahesh babu's upcoming movies

Major

Sony Pictures has held hands with Telugu hotshot Mahesh Babu's production house GMB Entertainment to produce the film which is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life. Titled Major, the motion picture will star Adivi Sesh and will be helmed by Goodachari executive Sashi Kiran Tikka.

The film will be shot in Telugu and Hindi. Major is propelled by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the bold NSG commando, who protected 14 prisoners during the 26/11 assaults in Mumbai, leading his group from the front. The shoot for Major willl begin in the summer of 2019 and will hit theatres in 2020.

Honoured to bring you the story of our National hero - Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan...

Sending my best wishes to @AdiviSesh, director @sashikirantikka, team @GMBents, @AplusSMovies... & Congratulations @SonyPicsIndia on your debut Telugu production👍🏻#MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/BZf4gSE1Rn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 27, 2019

Recently, he was seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Sarileru Neekevvaru is a 2020 Indian Telugu-language movie composed and coordinated by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna while Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead, Samskruthi. Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash Reddy, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay. The film was released on 11 January 2020, during the Makar Sankranti celebration.

