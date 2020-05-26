'Made In Heaven' Fame Sobhita Dhulipala Takes 'baby Steps' In Yoga; Fans Disagree

Sobhita Dhulipala who debuted in Raman Raghav 2.0 is trying new ways to beat the COVID-19 lockdown boredom. Sobhita took to Twitter and Instagram recently to post a couple of pictures of herself doing yoga. She captioned the pictures as "Baby Steps", though her fans refused to accept that she was new to yoga.

Sobhita Dhulipala does yoga in the comfort of her own house

Sobhita is proving that she isn't very different, as she is bitten by the yoga bug. In the recent picture posted by her, all of the postures were very well maintained and quite elegant. Many of her fans seemed surprised and commented on how she was almost an expert in yoga. A few also mentioned her to be a positive role model.

As many celebs these days are posting about their lockdown schedules, routine and activities, Sobita also took to social media to share 4 pictures of herself doing some difficult yoga poses such as Urdhva Dhanurasana (wheel pose) and Dhanurasana (bow pose). In the pictures, fans also got to see a bit of her beautiful house. With beige wallpaper, plants, art and a wooden box, the pictures certainly are aesthetic.

Sobhita Dhulipla also shares interesting insights into her life amid lockdown on Instagram. Take a look at Sobhita's lockdown diaries.

The actor wished her fans on the occasion of Eid by posting a video. She captioned it as "Eid Mubarak ❤️" [sic]. This post received tremendous love from fans, with more than 40 thousand likes. She also posted a mirror selfie with a quirky caption which read "Photo clicked by neighbour. Now haters will come and say it’s untrue and I took it myself"

The actress who is also very well known for her character in Netflix show Ghost Stories and Amazon hit Made in Heaven is certainly doing her all to keep herself busy during the COVID-19 lockdown. Though in earlier posts on Instagram she talked about missing "dressing up and pretending to be a girl". The actor will reportedly feature in Kurup opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Indrajith Sukumaran. The movie will also feature Shine Tom Chacko, Vijayaraghavan, among others.

