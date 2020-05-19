Esha Gupta Shares Complicated Yoga Pose, Fans Wonder If She's Stuck; Check It Out

The widespread of coronavirus has forced every person to remain inside their houses to curb the spread of the infection. This has brought the people active in the virtual world because that remains the only way to connect with people. A number of celebrities have been sharing various posts showing how they are spending their quarantine.

Similarly, Esha Gupta has been sharing posts from her personal life that has been dominating Instagram. She recently shared a post where she is doing an extremely difficult Yoga pose. It is not only us but also the viewers who think that her pose is very difficult and it takes a lot of flexibility to perfect that. Read more to see some fan reactions on Esha Gupta’s recent Instagram post.

Esha Gupta's yoga pose that shocked all her fans

Esha Gupta recently shared a post that certainly attracted a lot of fan attention on her Instagram. The post literally got all her fans so shocked that a number of them have been appreciating her flexibility.

One of the fans literally commented, “You are 360 degrees flexible” on the post. Others have also been sharing their thought in the comments section. Fans have also posted comments like, “You’re inspiring a lot with fitness”, “Amazing flex” and “Damn I can never do that”.

This certainly shows that perfecting this particular yoga pose is certainly not a piece of cake. Well, her fitness can also be justified by all the different activities she had been doing to keep herself in shape.

Source: Esha Gupta Instagram

More about Esha Gupta

On the professional end, Esha Gupta was last seen on the big screen for playing the lead role in One Day: Justice Delivered. The film revolves around officer Rathi who is responsible for investigating the mysterious missing people cases. The film stars popular faces of the industry including Anupam Kher, Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar. It was directed by Ashok Nanda and collectively produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, Ketan Patel and Swati Singh.

The film did not perform well at the box office and just collected â‚¹ 4.68 Crore through worldwide box office collections. Just before this, Esha Gupta also played a side role in the film Total Dhamaal that performed well at the box office. The film has popular stars such as Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Pitobash Tripathy Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Manoj Pahwa.

