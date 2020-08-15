Soha Ali Khan Explains The Logic To A Fan Behind Writing, 'India Completes 73 Years'

Bollywood actor and author Soha Ali Khan on Saturday celebrated India's 74th Independence Day and shared a beautiful picture with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with the Indian flag. Taking the current Coronavirus pandemic situation into account, Soha wrote, "Today, as India completes 73 years of independence, perhaps we in 2020 are now in a better situation to comprehend what an infringement on our freedom truly means."

"It may only be a fraction of the time and a fraction of the scope of what our fore-parents endured but it is enough for us to value our liberties and look forward to the return of the old normal," she further added in her caption. A user corrected Soha on the year she mentioned in the caption and said, "It's 74th year".

Explaining the logic, Soha in response said, "@pushpataddu.04 it is the 74th year of independence but we have completed 73 years of freedom. If I was born in 1947 I would have completed 73 years and it would be my 74th birthday." [sic]

Independence Day celebrations

As the ritual goes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi before hoisting the Indian flag at the Red Fort, from where he also announced the vision for the next couple of years. PM Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day and talked about taking the optical fiber cable project to the six lakh untouched villages of India. As the Prime Minister addressed the nation, he asserted India's commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, adding that we have to move ahead from 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'.

