Independence Day: From Icy Heights To Burning Deserts, Indian Army Remains Steadfast

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information shared a video on its official social media accounts on August 15 to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. The two minutes and fourteen seconds video shows the Indian Army overcoming extremely difficult situations to protect the nation and bring glory with the uniting motto of “all for one, one for all”.

The video clip shows how the Indian Army survives the icy heights and burning deserts for defending borders. The army has been working at the forefront of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief during natural calamities. It has fought in fierce battlefields and conducted surgical strikes to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

“#IndianArmy remains steadfast in its service of the #Nation. Jai Hind Ki Sena,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information wrote it in the caption.

Social media salutes the Indian Army

The video garnered over 4 lakh views on Instagram alone within a few hours and social media users across platforms saluted the Indian Army for their sacrifices. “Thank you for carrying the same courage, zeal, patriotism that our freedom fighters had. Thank you for your tireless service dear brothers and sisters. We are proud of you anyday,” commented a user. Check out some of the reactions:

Goosebumps ❤️❤️❤️ The Entire Nation Salutes to Our Real Heroes ❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭 Wishing a very very happy independence day #NationFirst❤️ — Sasi Prabhas 😎 (@Sasi76188191) August 15, 2020

Thank you the bravest of the brave ,

Always in our hearts,

Happy Independence Day

“We Are Because You Are”

Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Aniket Kaur (@KaurAniket) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day to my Brothers & Sisters and their families in the Indian Army. — Debasis Patnaik (@dpbol) August 15, 2020

