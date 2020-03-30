Soha Ali Khan Hosts Adorable House Party With Daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu | See Pics

Soha Ali Khan is the youngest daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the 9th Nawab of Pataudi. She has done several films in Bollywood and is best known for her roles in Rang De Basanti (2006) and Tum Mile (2009). She is married to Kunal Kemmu and also has a daughter, Inaya Naumi Kemmu. In this time of quarantine and self-isolation, Soha Ali Khan hosted a party for her daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu. Take a look at this sweet party for Inaya Naumi Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys a party during lockdown

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of her daughter, Inaya Naumi Kemmu, on March 30, 2020. In this image, we can see Inaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying a party with her cute cuddly friends. Inaya Naumi Kemmu is seen sitting among the teddy bears. Soha Ali Khan captioned the picture by writing “House party Day 6 #lockdown”. In the image, we can see Inaya sitting between a total of 8 bears of different colour and sizes. She seems to be enjoying her time partying with the teddy bears.

Soha Ali Khan and her daughter have been seen doing a lot of activities together during this time of self-isolation. A few days ago Inaya was seen in a picture thread by Soha where she was looking out the window and enjoying nature while Soha was seen spending her time-solving crossword puzzles. Take a look at the post here.

