Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Show How To 'raise A Happy Child' With Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to tell her fans and followers on 'how to raise a happy child'. Sharing a picture of Kunal lifting (literally raising) a chirpy, smiling Inaaya, left Netizens in awe.

Anil Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar dropped hearts in the comments section. Kunal, Soha, and Inaaya are spending quality time amid nationwide lockdown. In an interview, Soha mentioned that the lockdown has brought them closer than ever.

She said that Kunal and her try their best to indulge Inaaya in different activities like drawing, puzzles, colouring, learning numbers and alphabets or just playing 'I spot' game from the balcony.

Soha Ali Khan has been actively updating her social media with different activities of her family. The Rang De Basanti actor had shared an adorable picture earlier this week featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and all her stuffed toys arranged in a row. She captioned the post saying it's a "house party" for little Inaaya.

What's next for the actors?

The husband-wife duo are scheduled to co-produce a biopic of eminent Indian lawyer Ram Jethmalani. At an interaction with the media to promote his last film Malang in Mumbai, Kunal had updated saying, "We have almost finished scripting of the film. After this, we will start casting for the film, which is directed by Hansal Mehta. We haven't approached anyone because we have now come close to the final draft of the script and we are yet to listen to it."

