Soha Ali Khan Shares Her ‘two Peas In A Pod’ Amid Lockdown, Quips ‘only ‘matar’ Of Time'

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her family as they help her out with chores from the kitchen amid the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection. The Rang De Basanti actor shared an adorable picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as they sit on the mat and shell out peas from the pods. She captioned the post poking fun at the time under lockdown which is now extended in India till May 3, "It’s just a ‘matar’ of time #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #twopeasinapod".

Have a look:

Soha Ali Khan has been actively updating her social media with different activities of her family. The Rang De Basanti actor had shared an adorable picture earlier this week featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and all her stuffed toys arranged in a row. She captioned the post saying it's a "house party" for little Inaaya.

Have a look:

Soha Ali Khan also gave her fans and followers a treat with her latest Instagram update featuring her husband Kunal Kemmu in the middle of an intense workout. The hilarious video has Kunal doing the bhangra on a Punjabi number with full power with cartwheels and acrobatics in between. Soha has captioned the video, "Losing weight or losing mind??" as the Kalyug actor dances like no one's watching.

Watch the video here:

