Dev Patel: Some Of The Remarkable Performances By The 'Hotel Mumbai' Actor

Dev Patel began his career with the British Television drama series called Skins. The actor impressed everyone with his breakthrough in the Oscar-winning drama film Slumdog Millionaire. Dev Patel has evolved and challenged himself by doing different varieties of roles. The actor has delivered some of the most stunning performances in the last decade. Here is a list of some of the best performances by Dev Patel.

Best performances of Dev Patel

Jamal Malik in Slumdog Millionaire

The 2008 British-drama film is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Simon Beaufoy. It was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and various other festivals. It won eight Academy Awards and seven BAFTA Awards. The film revolves around a boy from the slums of Mumbai, who goes on to win a game show and gets accused of cheating. It was hugely praised for its plot, direction, and performances.

Srinivasa Ramanujan in The Man Who Knew Infinity

The British biographical drama film was released in the year 2015. It is based on the life of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. It is written and directed by Matthew Brown. The film had its world premiere at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. Dev Patel portrayed the role of the genius mathematician with complete perfection. He was praised by the critics for his mind-blowing performance.

Jay in The Wedding Guest

The 2018 British-American film thriller features Dev Patel, Radhika Apte and Jim Sarbh in the main roles. The story revolves around Jay, who plans a trip to Pakistan to kidnap a woman from her wedding. The character reflects a larger than life arc. It is written and directed by Michael Winterbottom.

Arjun in Hotel Mumbai

Hotel Mumbai is a 2019 action-thriller film that is based on the 26/11 Taj Mahal Palace Hotel Attacks in Mumbai in the year 2008. The film also premiered in Adelaide Film Festival. The character of Arjun is very well written and played on the screen. Dev Patel has again proven his versatility as an actor by giving fantastic performance.

