Hotel Mumbai First Weekend Box Office Collection | Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Anupam Kher

Hotel Mumbai stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, Nagesh Bhosle and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. The movie released on November 29, 2019, clashing with Commando 3. The film is inspired by the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai, which shows the terrorist attack of 26/11 in Mumbai. It received rave reviews from the audiences. The movie released in limited screens is doing well at the box office. Check out its box office collection.

Hotel Mumbai weekend box office collection

Day 1, Friday: ₹1.08 crore

Day 2, Saturday: ₹1.70 crore

Day 3, Sunday: ₹2.03 crore

Total collection: ₹4.81 crore

#HotelMumbai - limited release - has a low Day 1... Needs to grow over the weekend... Fri ₹ 1.08 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

#HotelMumbai gathers speed on Day 2... High end multiplexes of metros are contributing largely... Day 3 should only get better... 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 2.78 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2019

#HotelMumbai grows with each passing day... High end multiplexes driving its biz... Needs to maintain the grip on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 4.81 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

Audience reviews

Thanks to the maker of #HotelMumbai for bringing out the story of the bravehearts of Hotel Taj and their efforts to leave no stone unturned to save their guests from the terrorists despite being normal employees there.The inside story of the hotel and the employee's contribution pic.twitter.com/9motPgzFKF — Biprajeet Saha (@Biprajeetsaha) November 26, 2019

Just show #HotelMumbai and What an amazing movie it is.!! My heart goes out to the hotel staff of Taj who sacrificed their lives to live up the motto अतिथि देवो भव। Those horror nights were beyond imagination of ordinary person.! @AnupamPKher — trivedi_hi_bachega🇮🇳 (@NameNhiBataunga) December 1, 2019

#HotelMumbai - Film Makes you relive the Horror. That's the success of the film. The film makes you go through the historic terror day giving you still an hour of unity, call for your Duty, bringing in the philosophy of living life ethically and doing what is right on the mid of pic.twitter.com/SwDkyUyq7u — Oye! Filmy (@oyefilmi) November 30, 2019

Hotel Mumbai

Directed by Anthony Maras it is about 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India. It is co-written by Maras and John Collee. Hotel Mumbai premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018. The film also premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival in Australia.

