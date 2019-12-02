The Debate
Hotel Mumbai First Weekend Box Office Collection | Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Anupam Kher

Bollywood News

Hotel Mumbai is a film based on the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India. Check out the movie's first-weekend box office collection

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
hotel mumbai

Hotel Mumbai stars  Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, Nagesh Bhosle and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. The movie released on November 29, 2019, clashing with Commando 3. The film is inspired by the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai, which shows the terrorist attack of 26/11 in Mumbai. It received rave reviews from the audiences. The movie released in limited screens is doing well at the box office. Check out its box office collection.

Also Read | 'Hotel Mumbai' Makers Have Used Actual Footage Of Kasab's Police Confession

Hotel Mumbai weekend box office collection

Day 1, Friday: ₹1.08 crore

Day 2, Saturday: ₹1.70 crore

Day 3, Sunday: ₹2.03 crore

Total collection: ₹4.81 crore

Also Read | Hotel Mumbai Director Anthony Maras Explains Why Movie Release Was Delayed In India

Audience reviews

Also Read | Hotel Mumbai Release A Special Patriotic Anthem, 'Humein Bharat Kehte Hain'

Hotel Mumbai

Also Read | Hotel Mumbai: Netizens Post Reviews Of The Film Based On The Horrific Terrorist Attack

Directed by Anthony Maras it is about 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India. It is co-written by Maras and John Collee. Hotel Mumbai premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018. The film also premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival in Australia.

 

 

