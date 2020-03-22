Watch: Sona Mohapatra, Ameesha Patel Applaud For Nation's Heroes, Say 'we Will Overcome'

As the clock struck 5 Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020, citizens of India took to their balconies, terraces, windows and gates to commemorate the efforts of law enforcement authorities and medical officers who have been working relentlessly to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the country. Amid the 'Janta Curfew', Bollywood celebrities also raised their voices through their social media accounts to support the cause by gestures such as clapping hands or blowing the conch or ringing bells.

Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra shared a video of her contribution to this drill implemented by Prime minister Narendra Modi through his address on Thursday. She called the 'Janta Curfew' a practice drill for the tough days ahead. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor Ameesha Patel also shared a video where she can be seen clapping for the nation as she stood at the balcony of her house.

Have a look:

Today is just a practice drill for tough days ahead. We will overcome together & only unity, consideration for others, kindness & common sense can help us.

Thanking the universe for all her bounty & gifts.

Thanking all those who take care of us. 💙🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2amgo5pRcH — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 22, 2020

Read | Ameesha Patel agrees with Rakesh Roshan, calls 'Corona Pyaar Hai' 'a complete mockery'

Our fight doesn’t stop here ... be safe and continue self isolation 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/mWh39YwOJa — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) March 22, 2020

Read | SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website to share info on coronavirus

Many Bollywood celebrities who have been under self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak have taken to their social media accounts and posed advisories for their fans and followers. From the Safe Hands challenge by the WHo to advise about the necessary precautions, Bollywood stars have done it all as they wait for the black cloud of the deadly virus to be lifted off from India. Amid the frenzy about the infection, PM Modi addressed the nation on Thursday and announced a 'Janta Curfew' to be implemented on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Read | Sona Mohapatra reveals how Coronavirus self-quarantine changed her routine; Read details

Coronavirus scare across the globe

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 virus, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as it has spread across 166 countries of the world. As on Sunday evening, the virus has wiped out a total of 13,407 people from the world with about 3.12 lakh confirmed cases.

Read | 'Stay Home': State police departments appeal to citizens in a creative way

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.