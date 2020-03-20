Sona Mohapatra Wonders How Kanika Kapoor Hid Her Travel History

Kanika Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday sent strong reactions across the nation. While one section was concerned for her health, the singer allegedly attending parties post her return from London and reportedly ‘hiding her travel history’ made netizens and celebrities furious. One of the names to react was Sona Mohapatra, who wondered how it was possible for one to hide one’s travel history, while also taking a dig at the politicians for not walking the talk on ‘social distancing.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had addressed the nation on the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation and urged the citizens to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. Sona seemed to take on the critics of PM’s speech, who called it ‘simplistic’ and those who don’t do anything from their end but keep criticising the government.

Sona wrote about the Kanika Kapoor story, as per reports, wondering how she hid her travel history after landing in India and then going on to party while having the virus. The Ambarsariya star hit back at the critics of PM Modi’s speech for trivialising it amid the gravity of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation.

Sona also didn’t spare the politicians. With many of them writing about ‘social distancing’ on their social media handles, she took a dig at MP Dushyant Singh and UP Health Ministry for being with Kanika at the time. She also pointed out the case of Karnataka CM attending a wedding with 2000 people.

& of course the netas & leaders who talk about ‘social distancing’ being the only way to combat the #coronavirus but themselves attending ‘parties’. Dushyant Singh,M.P & U.P health minister were with #KanikaKapoor ! Karnataka CM attended a wedding with another 2000 attending. 🙄 https://t.co/mqME2OBgV2 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor on Friday announced on Instagram that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under quarantine along with her family. She claimed she developed symptoms four days ago, though she returned from abroad 10 days back and passed the screening at the airport.

However, reports started doing rounds about the parties she attended, three of them, one involving the bigwigs of political fraternity, and even pictures surfaced. While Vasundhara Raje and son Dushyant and Congress leader Jitin Prasada went into quarantine for being at the same party. The singer, in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, however, denied attending any party for months.

