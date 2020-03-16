The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sona Mohapatra Is An Avid Traveller And These Pics Prove It; See Here

Music

Sona Mohapatra is an Indian singer-composer and lyricist. Here are some of her best travelling pictures from around the world that will mesmerise you. Look

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra is one of the most successful Indian playback singers, music composers, and lyricists. She has risen to fame by working in the Hindi film industry and has also performed on a global scale. Apart from this, Sona Mohapatra has a huge fan following and loves to share her life with her fans through her social media.

The singer is also an avid traveller and her Instagram is full of her travel pictures. Take a look at Sona Mohapatra’s best pictures of travelling the world.

Sona Mohapatra’s photos travelling will mesmerise you

Sona Mohapatra’s photos at Konark

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Her photos of travelling to Sweden

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Singer's photos of travelling to the rocky beach

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Read Also| Sona Mohapatra's Tweets That Prove She Deeply Cares About Women Empowerment

Her photo of travelling to Mysore

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Sona Mohapatra’s photos of travelling in Istanbul

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Read Also| Sona Mohapatra Prefers Being Called An Artist Rather Than A Playback Singer              

The Naina singer’s photos of travelling to Amalfi Coast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Sona's photos of travelling in Rome

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Read Also| Sona Mohapatra & Ram Sampath To Preserve Different Types Of Folk Music; Here's How

Singer's photos of travelling to the French Alps

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Read Also| Sona Mohapatra's Song Lyrics Inspire Many Young Hearts; Check Out Her Songs

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES