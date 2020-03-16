Sona Mohapatra Is An Avid Traveller And These Pics Prove It; See Here

Sona Mohapatra is one of the most successful Indian playback singers, music composers, and lyricists. She has risen to fame by working in the Hindi film industry and has also performed on a global scale. Apart from this, Sona Mohapatra has a huge fan following and loves to share her life with her fans through her social media.
The singer is also an avid traveller and her Instagram is full of her travel pictures. Take a look at Sona Mohapatra’s best pictures of travelling the world.
Read Also| Sona Mohapatra's Tweets That Prove She Deeply Cares About Women Empowerment
Read Also| Sona Mohapatra Prefers Being Called An Artist Rather Than A Playback Singer
Read Also| Sona Mohapatra & Ram Sampath To Preserve Different Types Of Folk Music; Here's How
Read Also| Sona Mohapatra's Song Lyrics Inspire Many Young Hearts; Check Out Her Songs
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.