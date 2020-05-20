Sona Mohapatra Hits Out At Bhumi, Taapsee For Not Lip Syncing Her Songs Properly

Sona Mohapatra is known for never mincing her words when it comes to speaking her mind. Recently, in an interview with a leading media portal, the Ambarsariya singer slammed Bollywood actors. Sona Mohapatra said that top actors such as Bhumi, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez did a poor job of lip-syncing her songs in their movies.

Sona Mohapatra slams top Bollywood actors for bad lip-sync

The singer claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez did not open her mouth to sing some of the words in a song. Sona told the media portal that in a qawwali that she had sung for Jacqueline, the actor closed her mouth shut after certain words for which she should have opened her mouth. Sona said that lip-syncing is also an art that has to be worked on.

The singer further told the portal that the older generation of actors used to make an effort to look convincing on the silver screen. The older generation actors used to learn the lyrics by heart. Therefore when they used to perform, their throats would show a certain strain when they used to lip-sync. They used to look like they are singing the songs.

Sona Mohapatra went on and said the same for Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. The singer said that the two did not do a convincing job either. The song which she was referring to was from the film Saand Ki Aankh.

Sona Mohapatra told the media portal that she wanted to ask Taapsee and Bhumi whether they heard the song once before they did a lip-sync. Sona further said that she could see no effort made by the two to lip-sync the song in a way that it looks believable that they are singing it.

Sona Mohapatra’s controversies

The singer has often found herself in the midst of controversies as she never bites her tongue

In October 2018, Sona Mohapatra had accused Kailash Kher and Anu Malik for sexual misconduct. The singer had recently reported that she had received death threats. The singer claimed she received death threats after she had lashed out at Salman Khan for constantly taking digs at Priyanka Chopra for leaving India.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar recently saw the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, was recently appreciated for her power-packed performance in Thhappad. Jacqueline Fernandez saw the release of Mrs Serial Killer, which received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

