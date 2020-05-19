'Official Bhootiyagiri' Cast's Net Worth Proves They Have Nothing To Be Spooked About

Official Bhootiyagiri is a comedy horror show starring Sumeet Vyas, Eisha Chopra and Pranay Manchanda in the lead roles. The show is the story about Dilwara (played by Sumeet Vyas) who is suddenly released from jail and is burdened with the responsibility of running an unsuccessful hotel. The characters in the show renovate and try to resell the brand but somehow fail to get guests to keep the business running.

Then, Dilwara starts to sell his hotel brand as a place where one can get the best haunting experience. The show is available on MX player. Read on to know the net worth of the cast.

Read Also | How To Get 'support Small Business' Sticker On Instagram; Step By Step Procedure

Combined Net Worth of Official Bhootiyagiri cast

Sumeet Vyas' net worth

Sumeet Vyas is a very popular actor in the Hindi entertainment industry. He has been featured in various movies and shows and came into prominence after his web series Permanent Roommates and Tripling. In Official Bhootiyagiri, Sumeet has portrayed the role of Dilwara Rana.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Sumeet Vyas is $ 5 million. This is approximately Rs 37 crores. Apart from acting, Sumeet earns money from appearing in events and brand endorsements.

Read Also | Sumeet Vyas Shares Adorable Post For Wife Ekta Kaul To Wish On Mother's Day; See Pic

Eisha Chopra's net worth

Eisha Chopra is another popular actor in the entertainment industry. In Official Bhootiyagiri, she has portrayed the role of Mallika. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has been seen in several movies like Neerja, No One Killed Jessica and several other web series.

According to a leading media portal, Eisha Chopra’s net worth is $1 million. That is approximately a little over Rs 7 crores.

Will Carry Lessons From Lockdown To Fatherhood: Sumeet Vyas

Pranay Manchanda's net worth

Pranay Manchanda has portrayed the role of Cash, the stepbrother of Dilwara. In the series, he was the one who sent Dilwara to jail that harmed his reputation and credibility. The actor has been featured in series like Baked, Aam Aadmi Family. According to a media portal, the net worth of Pranay is around Rs 2 crores.

Official 'Bhootiyagiri' Trailer Featuring Sumeet Vyas Out! Check How Comedy Meets Horror

The net worth of Rajesh Dubeay as Tantrik

Rajesh Dubey has played the role of Tantrik in the series. He has also been roped in for movies like Laxmmi Bomb, Haathi Mere Saathi and Kaadan. According to a media portal, his net worth is unknown.

The net worth of Sudeep Srivastava

Sudeep Srivastava has played the role of a bank official in the series. According to a leading media portal, Sudeep Srivastava’s net worth is unknown. The actor has kept his personal life private.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Sumeet Vyas, Eisha Chopra, Pranay Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.