When Sona Mohapatra Gave It Back To Her Haters Who Trolled Her Mercilessly

Sona Mohapatra is known for her outspoken attitude, be it expressing her views on Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh to openly condemning Salman Khan for his rape remarks. Sona Mohapatra has openly expressed her views on social media. Many-a-times, the singer was trolled for voicing her opinions too, but she made sure to give it back to her haters with befitting replies. Here are a few times Sona Mohapatra gave it back to the trolls:

Sona Mohapatra tackles trolling

In December last year, Sona posted a black monokini picture on her social media. The picture was highly criticised by the netizens. Sona took to the social media to give all her trolls a befitting reply. In a string of posts, the actor shut the trolls by posting more pictures of herself in a monokini.

I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! “. Some felt let down, “thought you were a serious person?!”. Many sent ❤️& 🔥. I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come! pic.twitter.com/Hx7uOvvYqt — SONA (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

Recently, Sona Mohapatra was embroiled in a Twitter brawl over Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. The singer pointed out that the movie promoted misogyny and condemned Shahid Kapoor for featuring in a movie like Kabir Singh. Soon, the tweet went viral with netizens slamming the singer. Sona Mohapatra took to her handle and wrote:

& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh https://t.co/UxUbWdOpAF — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019

Thereafter Twitterverse pointed out that a song she sang in 2011- Bedardi Raja, too was misogynistic to which she said:

In 2016, Salman Khan reportedly compared himself to a raped woman after a gruelling shoot of wrestling. Sona Mohapatra lashed out at Salman Khan for making an 'insensitive comment' on a rape victim. Soon she fell prey to abuses and trolls. In a long Facebook post, she wrote:

