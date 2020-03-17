Sona Mohapatra Reveals How Coronavirus Self-quarantine Changed Her Routine; Read Details

Sona Mohapatra has been an inspiration to many with the kind of songs she has sung in her distinguished career. Many celebrities have been sharing advice with their followers regarding the coronavirus situation, and the singer is one of them. The singer, who is self quarantined owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, opened up about her current routine in an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal. Take a look.

Sona Mohapatra on life after being self quarantined

During the interview, she was asked about how her life has changed post the Coronavirus pandemic. In answer to that, the singer said that 2020 had started literally on steroids for her. She described her travel diaries of the past two months which included her trip to seven countries and thirteen cities in India. She further said that with the pandemic of COVID-19 hitting most parts of the world, her routine and shows have come to a standstill. She added that this is her first continuous 10 days at home in over a decade and she cannot wait to get back on the road.

When asked about what sort of precautions is she taking, she answered that she is following all the basic precautions, like avoiding mass gatherings or long travel. She also added that she and her family are now taking proper health care by washing hands frequently with soap, sleeping well, and eating healthy vegetarian food (not that there is any discernible link yet about non-veg food and the Coronavirus). She also thanked the authorities of India who are doing a great job to spread awareness.

When asked about how self-quarantine has affected her shows, she responded saying many of the musicians in her band are like family and are having a tough time with all tours and concerts being cancelled. She also said that recently, all her team members met and spent a day together at home watching concerts of other top bands and took inspiration from them to improve their performances. In the end, she also gave a message to everyone saying it is time for people to be pragmatic and not panic. She added that this time is an opportunity for the world and all of humankind to revisit their lives and life choices.

