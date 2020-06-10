Sona Mohapatra Talks About Her Song 'Nit Khair Manga' & Female Perspective In Sufi Songs

Singer Sona Mohapatra is quite vocal about current affairs and her opinion on social issues. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, she revealed details about the recreation of famous Sufi song, Nit Khair Manga. She also spoke about how much originality matters in India and also addressed how women are perceived in the film and music industry.

Sona Mohapatra on Hindi music film industry

Sona Mohapatra recently released her own version of the song Nit Khair Manga, which was originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. In the interview, the singer pointed out how the Sufi songs are generally from the perspective of a woman but the songs are in male voices. She also shed some light on the reason why such a concept exists and said that such level of unconditional love is only felt by a woman and hence thinking and expressing from her perspective, makes the song more meaningful. She always wondered why a woman wouldn’t sing such beautiful numbers and hence decided to go forward with the recreation.

In her latest music video, Sona Mohapatra could be seen opting for an artsy concept to match with the soulful music. The concept has been inspired by the artworks of Asit Kumar Patnaik. She can be seen with red hair and a soothing yellow background throughout the entire video.

In the interview, she spoke about having videos with deeper meaning and how it has worked for her in the past. She said that her unique, folk-ish style has also inspired other musicals to go the same way. Sona said that she was told, her look in one of the songs was the inspiration that was taken for the Badshah number, Genda Phool.

Sona Mohapatra was also of the opinion that originality is not much of a deciding factor in the Hindi film industry. Whatever works commercially, is taken up. She said she has been asked by various famous artists about why she doesn’t go the commercial way. She said she is not going for such content heavy videos and music just for the sake of it. She believes in every ounce of it and hence does what she does.

Image Courtesy: Sona Mohapatra Instagram

