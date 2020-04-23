Sona Mohapatra Or Neha Dhupia: Who Slayed The Black Saree Better?

Sona Mohapatra was spotted in a gorgeous black chiffon saree with a metal colour pallu, a few weeks back. Astonishingly, Neha Dhupia too shared a few pictures in a similar saree. The two celebrities had different ways to style and accessorize their similar-looking outfits. Take a look at how these stars sported the similar-looking saree and yet had different and unique ways to style it.

Neha Dhupia or Sona Mohapatra: Who wore it better?

Neha Dhupia wore the black saree which had a metal colour pallu, and the actor looked stunning in it. She accessorised her look with oxidised Kada and matching rings. Neha Dhupia went for a dramatic makeup look with the winged eyeliner and red lips. The side-parted neat low bun made her look elegant and stylish at the same time. Neha Dhupia opted for a sleeveless blouse to go with her chiffon black saree.

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra wore her black chiffon saree with a 3/4 sleeve blouse. She wore small white pearl earrings to accessorise her outfit and completed her look with minimal makeup. Sona Mohapatra's straight hair was let down and she wore a floral hairband that completed her retro look. Sona Mohapatra's red nail polish outshone her entire look making her look astonishing.

While Neha Dhupia went for a hand accessory, Sona Mohapatra chose to wear small earrings with her outfit. Similarly, Sona Mohapatra went for a retro look as she chose a floral hairband to go with her outfit and Neha Dhupia chose to tie her hair in a sleek bun.

