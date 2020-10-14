Divya Khosla Kumar's New Song 'Teri Aankhon Mein' Slammed By Singer Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra has been making headlines lately for making controversial yet sharp remarks on topics she deems necessary to talk about. The singer has been stating her opinions one after the other on different matters. Recently, Sona took a dig at Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar' music video Teri Aankhon Mein. The singer wrote that Divya is another member of the T-Series family who is 'milking the business of music'. Check out her tweet below -

Sona Mohapatra slams Divya Khosla Kumar

chalo one more T Series family member in the game of milking the business of music? (P.S that sounds terrible to me, clearly has no ‘emotions’ just a bunch of audio plugins & I feel bad for Darshan Raval & Neha Kakkar who need to be piggy backed upon) #TakingIndiaForGranted

This tweet came as a reply to another tweet from the music streaming platform Hungama.com who partnered up with T-Series to release the music video and the audio of Teri Aankhon Mein. The original tweet consisted of praises for Divya Khosla Kumar instead of the singers who actually voiced the song.

The tweet tagged Divya Kholsa Kumar writing 'How perfectly you portray a host of emotions in your new single'. Sona Mohapatra, on the other hand, shared wrote that the music video does not have any emotions and also expressed that singers Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar are being exploited by the company. She ended her tweet writing '#TakingIndiaForGranted'

While Sona Mohapatra has opposed the song for having no emotions and the T-Series family milking the music industry, the song has been doing well on the internet. Teri Aankhon Mein has garnered over 37 million views under a week since its release and currently stands at #28 at the trending tab of YouTube.

Whereas, the like to dislike ration for the music video has also been good with 1 million likes and only 94k dislikes in comparison. The music video has been described as 'The new song is a musical love story that unfolds when a girl meets a boy on a rainy night, featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri and Rohit Suchanti.' Check it out below -

