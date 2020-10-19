Sona Mohapatra Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her 'victim Of Bolly Gang'

On October 17, singer Sona Mohapatra hit back at a Twitter user who replied to one of her tweets by asking her, "Why all feminists have to show cleavage in order to compete with men". More so, the person also claimed that Sona was 'trying to woo' the Bollywood gang despite being one of their victims. The user wrote, "I think ur a victim of bolly gang".

"Why all feminists have to show cleavage in order to compete with men... and after seeing ur few interviews i think ur a victim of bolly gang but again ur trying to woo them to be i their gang. wat a dichotomy", read the person's tweet.

As soon as Sona Mohapatra stumbled upon the man's comment, she was quick to give it back to him with a befitting reply. Hitting back at the user, Sona asked the person 'to treat the multiple cleavages in his brain before talking with anyone'. She added, "Let alone with a ‘feminist’ trying to ‘woo’ the ‘bolly gang’.. (Cleavage, noun : a sharp division; a split.)".

As soon as Sona Mohapatra's tweet was up, netizens hailed the singer for her reply. A user wrote, "Very superb intellectual reply to the people who still think as per ancient mentality. They underestimate the mental growth of recent women's". Another comment read, "What a reply! Too good".

Sona hits back

Recently, on Sunday night, another user wrote, "I just want a reply from Sona Mohapatra. Guess I should say something about feminism". When the Naina singer noticed the user's comment, she once again responded with a savage reply. Sona expressed that 'she is interested in a wide range of matters' and also asked the person 'to give music a shot'.

On the professional front, Sona Mohapatra has several songs under her belt. Her track titled Ambarsariya featuring Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand hit 28 million views online. She also voiced songs on various seasons of Coke Studio.

