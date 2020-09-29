Sona Mohapatra, Rangoli Chandel In Explosive Feud Over Kangana & 'below Average Junk' Jibe

Recently, a war of words sparked off between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel and singer Sona Mohapatra as the latter reacted to Chandel's "below average junk". While sharing her piece of mind and writing a reply for Rangoli, Sona took to the story session of her Instagram handle and listed three points for Rangoli. On the other side, Rangoli clapped back at the singer with a brief note on September 29 morning.

In a brief note-story, Rangoli wrote, "Your sister won't care about you I am sure you haven't been involved with them or their lives at all but Kangana is like an extension of myself so I definitely feel hurt when people like you try to feed off her fame that too after day everyday come on go find someone else now leave us alone I will try to Google and find about you to be artistically aware."

Earlier, while reacting to Rangoli's "below average junk" remark, Sona had written, "1. You not knowing me shows your lack of GK, cultural & artistic awareness. / 2. Unlike your sister, I don't count on mine to speak on my behalf or troll me. So dear flagbearers of nepotism, know that you are fauds. I will call your bluff you impress the mediocre. Not me & not anyone with a small iota of intelligence. / 3. Let's not even bring up 'intellect'.. makes me laugh. Too hard..""

Sona Mohapatra and Rangoli Chandel's feud

The online clash between Chandel and Mohapatra started after the latter called out Kangana Ranaut's comment on Anushka Sharma and termed it as ‘selective feminism’. Later, on September 28, Sona informed her followers via a tweet that the Queen actor has blocked her on the micro-blogging site. She wrote, "Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case. That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth. Yes, she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills. That’s all. Will call her bluff."

On the other side, Sona had followed up her tweet on Rangoli with another one wherein she mentioned what, as per her, was the real reason for Kangana blocking her. She had elaborated on her problem with Kangana and had written, “Not so. Blocked me after seeing my 45 min interview a couple of days ago. Barely spoke about her for 2 mins & only when pushed to. My issue’s with her? 1) Opportunistic feminism; name-calling. 2) Mis-using the star system to grab other people’s credits.”

(Image courtesy: Sona Mohapatra & Rangoli Chandel Instagram)

