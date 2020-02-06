Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Amul Advertisement, Says It Is Made In A Bad Taste. Read More

Amul is known for its topical advertisements. The advertisements have always reflected the burning topics in their creatives. Recently, Amul released a new advertisement about the coronavirus outbreak and Sona Mohapatra has voiced her opinion on it on her Twitter account.

The advertise features Indians being evacuated from China in Air India flight. The tagline of the advert read as Wuhan Se Yahan Le Aaye. The tagline and the ad has divided netizens. Wuhan is the origin of the massive outbreak of coronavirus that resulted in the death of hundreds of people. In the advertisements, the Amul girl and other passengers getting down are seen wearing masks. The advertise also said that it is homecoming snack.

Singer Sona Mohapatra has shared the post of Amul’s advertisement and shared her opinion about the same. She shared the picture with a caption, “in bad taste”. She felt that the advertisement was made in a really bad taste.

The advertisement has taken Twitter by storm. Here are some reactions.

It is in bad taste. Aur kahan leke jaate. Bharat mein hi laate na. — Sourabh Bhattacharya (@b1980sourabh) February 5, 2020

Amul... Har cheez mein taang adaaye ! — Farooq Ahmad Mir (@mfjanwari) February 5, 2020

Oh, c'mon Amul — db (not relational) (@dheerajbatra) February 4, 2020

There were also some people who were in support of Amul's advertisements

Awesome advertisement! 👍 Hats off to this creativity! 👏 — Hemal (@007_hemal) February 4, 2020

whats bad in this? — Max Payne (@Chirag18_11) February 5, 2020

Classic, classic, classic — Pushpesh Tripathi🙂 (@pt_id) February 4, 2020

Air India brought 323 Indians and seven Maldives citizens to India in its second flight from China. Recently air India brought back 324 Indians stranded in Wuhan. Meanwhile, two confirmed cases of coronavirus were registered in Kerala.

