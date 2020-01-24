Sona Mohapatra is known in Bollywood for lending her voice to some of the most memorable tracks from popular blockbusters. The singer, however, often gets into Twitter wars with trollers.

Sona Mohapatra had THIS to say on her docu-drama going international

The singer will soon be seen in a docu-drama titled Shut Up Sona which will be screened at the International Film Festival. Sona mentioned that just being an official selection in itself is absolutely gratifying. The docu-drama was previously screened in Mumbai last year.

The story of this docu-drama revolves around her journey as a rock star and her brand of music and the love for the country. The tale features her journey about how she became part of a large movement. The film has been directed by Deepti Gupta and is an observation of Sona’s uncomfortable relationship with her country.

Talking to a news portal, Sona mentioned that the film is incredibly bold and unapologetic in its approach towards misogyny in the industry. She further added that the film talks about the movie industry, music, art and social change as well. She further said that the film has its light moments where the audience cracked up during screenings. She also added that the start of 2020 has been quiet crackling as well.

The director of the film Deepti Gupta said, that Sona is mesmerising in the film and could keep one hooked to her journey in the industry. She also praised the singer for her unrelenting protest and said that she is an inspiration for her. Deepti mentioned that through Sona she has tried to explore what real women go through when they ask for reality and also the price they pay for it. She later concluded by saying that the film is made with a lot of love and passion without any conventional background.

