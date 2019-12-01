Hyderabad Horror | 'Stop Glorifying Violence': Sona Mohapatra Slams Director Sandeep Vanga

Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra slammed Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his tweet on the barbarous gang-rape-murder that took place in Hyderabad a few days back. Retweeting it, the Ambarsariya singer pointed out that he should stop making films that 'glorify sexist behavior, misogyny, and violence against women'. She further questioned the use of 'male toxicity' over 'commercial gain'. Mohapatra made the statement in reference to the director's original film Arjun Reddy that glorifies all the negative qualities spoken above. Read her tweet below-

Sona Mohapatra slams Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Meanwhile, reacting to the Hyderabad horror, the singer in a series of tweets expressed her concern over the issue.

The Case

The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor, working for a state-run hospital was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near their lorry. One of them removed the air in her vehicle and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer and went with one of the accused on a bike. After committing the act, they burnt her remains with kerosene, the cops revealed. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

About Sona:

Sona Mohapatra is one of Bollywood's most underrated singers. She hails from the state of Odisha and was born in the city of Cuttack. Sona Mohapatra has performed in concerts across the world and has also featured in albums, singles, concert webcasts, music videos, and advertisements, besides Bollywood movies. Sona Mohapatra is married to music composer Ram Sampath, who is best known for composing the soundtrack of the 2011 comic-caper, Delhi Belly, produced by Aamir Khan

Meanwhile, she also made headlines a few days back over her fight against Anu Malik. For those unaware, the Music Composer has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and the singer single-handedly launched a social media attack to punish Malik over his misdeeds.

