Sona Mohapatra Slams Sony TV: 'Contestant Forcibly Kissing Judge Was Used For Promotion'

Sona Mohapatra is one of Bollywood's most underrated singers. She hails from the state of Odisha and was born in the city of Cuttack. Sona Mohapatra has performed in concerts across the world and has also featured in albums, singles, concert webcasts, music videos, and advertisements, besides Bollywood movies. Sona Mohapatra is married to music composer Ram Sampath, who is best known for composing the soundtrack of the 2011 comic-caper, Delhi Belly, produced by Aamir Khan. The singer has been making headlines over the #MeToo controversy and allegations about Anu Malik. Malik has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.

In a video posted by the singer on Facebook, she can be heard saying that her band member, Yadunandan Nagaraj told her that many of his friends had been telling him that now they too feel that change was possible and that the rich and the powerful can be taken to task for misconduct.

Here's what she said:

“Yadunandan Nagaraj, one of my favorite musicians in the band, tells me that many of his friends are calling to say that before, they would feel rather cynical (that no change was possible in the system; things will remain as they are); people who are powerful, who are rich, people who are very good at the art of deception (aakhon mein dhul jhonkne mein maaher hain), they will get away with all their deeds. Whatever they do, they will get away because they have very powerful allies. I am talking about Anu Malik who has been continuing for years. Everybody knows of his sick behavior. So many women spoke up but Sony felt that ‘let’s make this into a publicity stunt’. They started their show by having a whole promotion around a contestant forcibly kissing one of the judges. Who can such corporations be, who can such marketeers be who that this issue which is a such serious matter, more so in our country, where a lot of women don’t have an agency, a lot of people do not have voices or platforms to speak up and fight for their rights. Even the legal framework to is not completely aligned to figure out how to handle these cases. It’s shocking that they picked up a whole promotion around a contestant kissing... that means they are taking publicity and enjoying and using the MeToo Movement for their advantage. They created attention for their show through this.

Watch the full video below-

