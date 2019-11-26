Sona Mohapatra Shares An Update, Says, 'Anu Malik Has Tried To Reach Out To Me'

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter handle to share an update on #MeToo accused Anu Malik who stepped down as Indian Idol judge a few days back. She wrote that Anu Malik tried to reach out to her via the ‘Music Director’s association’ of India. The singer has also officially filed a complaint to National Commission for Women (NCW). Read her full tweet -

Update.Anu Malik has tried to reach out to me via the ‘Music Director’s association’ of India. Like -

1) They have a locus standi on a matter which concerns his abhorrent personal conduct?

2) That I have any to ‘strike some deal’ on behalf of so many aggrieved women?

Answer : NO — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 26, 2019

I have done the needful dear @NCWIndia . Have written in with all the details & collated all the testimonies of multiple women for your easier reference in my formal complaint.Hoping the system holds not only Anu Malik but & Sony TV accountable for their actions. Cc: @smritiirani https://t.co/T01pyUi1De pic.twitter.com/QNErg4sEt1 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 26, 2019

While NCW has taken Suo Motu and written to Sony TV, we would like to suggest that complainants either send us a formal complaint or directly take up this matter with the police. https://t.co/hDISwG7aFU — NCW (@NCWIndia) November 23, 2019

Do tell us the procedure to make this formal complaint to the NCW. I’ve spent several days at the stations & unless you were a minor (which I wasn’t), there is no current recourse once time has passed. The reason why we are seeking help.The current legal framework needs change. — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 23, 2019

Music composer Anu Malik, who has been under a #MeToo cloud for the last year, on Friday said he has taken a three-week break from judging a singing reality show to clear his name. He said he has also written to the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) to demand a fair chance to counter the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him. Malik has been accused of sexual misconduct by singers Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin.

"I have written a letter to the Music Composers Association of India and I have told them to send the letter to the singers association, asking these girls to show evidence against me and where I have gone wrong. What are you saying and why are you saying this?" Malik told PTI. Malik was briefly dropped as judge of the last season of "Indian Idol" when he was accused of harassment, just as the #MeToo movement gathered momentum in India last year. The claims resurfaced this September when he was back as a judge on the show.

On Thursday, a channel source said Malik had offered to step down from his post till he clears his name. Malik countered the claim and said he had only sought a three-week break. "I walked up to Sony and I told them that because of these idiotic, horrible, malicious things that you will read on Twitter, how will you work? I told them to give me a three-week break and they said ok. Let me clear my name and come back. I don't want to say anything further," he said.

Ashish Rego, general secretary of MCAI, confirmed receiving a letter from Malik. "We have received a letter from Mr Anu Malik four to five days back. In the letter he has said that he be allowed an opportunity to present his side. What is present on social media is one side of the story," Rego stated. "This is what the letter is about," Rego said, adding that the association will meet on Saturday to decide on what action to take on the matter.

