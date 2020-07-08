Sona Mohapatra Slams Twitterati, Says ‘conscience Only For Sushant Singh Rajput’

While Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left a deep void in the film industry, it has also given rise to some conspiracy theories amongst netizens. The actor's death has once again become a topic of discussion after singer Sona Mohapatra hit back at a user on her social media.

This time, Sushant Singh Rajput's death was brought up with the Me Too movement which took the industry by storm in 2018. It all began when the singer reportedly replied to a tweet of Union Minister Kiran Rijuju who had called Kailash Kher as a 'kind-hearted man and a man with a golden voice'.

The Ambarsariya singer had tweeted asking the user whether he would call a man who has behaved inappropriately with several women as 'kind'. To this, a user replied to the singer's tweet saying that nothing has been proven against Kailash yet so he is still 'innocent until proven guilty'.

The user also added that he is not saying that the allegations are wrong but that one should not take up sides until the court has given its final verdict on the same. To this, Sona was immediate to react and cite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sona Mohapatra took a jibe at a user

Sona said that the user has "no problems suddenly growing a conscience when it comes to Sushant Singh Rakput". She further called bullying and nepotism to be a systemic issue. The singer went on to say how these issues need to addressed even outside court. Take a look at Sona Mohapatra's tweet.

Of course, all of you have no problems suddenly growing a conscience when it comes to Sushant Singh Rajput. Nepotism & bullying is a systemic issue, needs addressing even outside court but a series of women speaking up, victims of a system should be believed only via court. 🤟🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/YU3UA77Gpb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 8, 2020

Sona Mohapatra had accused Kailash Kher of inappropriate behavior

According to media sources, Sona Mohapatra had shared her Me Too story with Kailash Kher on her social media in 2018. The singer had reportedly revealed that she had met the Allah Ke Bande singer at Prithvi Cafe to discuss a concert. She had called out Kailash Kher for allegedly behaving in an appropriate manner with her during the meeting.

