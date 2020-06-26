Sona Mohapatra Shares 'harsh Reality' Of Music Industry And Its Dependency On Bollywood

Amidst all the buzz about nepotism and music mafia in the industry, Sona Mohapatra shared a video on her social media talking about the issues musicians face in the industry. Through her video, Sona has talked about the necessary changes that should be made to the industry. The singer is known for her outspoken views and she believes that the entire musical eco-system needs to be re-hauled from the ground up. She said that the Indian music industry is just an extension of the film industry and hence the film lays great emphasis on music. She added that in reality, emerging talents always "suffer to find work".

Sona Mohapatra shares the truth behind the fame in the music industry

Sona Mohapatra mentioned that almost everyone in the entertainment industry, no matter how rich or successful they are, deals with mental stress. She revealed that females get no more than 8 songs out of 100 songs to sing and they also get only 4 lines to sing in a romantic song. She added that the industry that gave birth to legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle has changed completely. Sona also said that the music industry should be in a "separate bubble", then only it can grow immensely and encourage new talents that are struggling to come up.

Sona says music sells everything

The Ghar Yaad Aata Hai Mujhe singer also said that mainstream musicians are called "second-class citizens in Bollywood and they face rejection and ragging while making a soundtrack". Sona Mohapatra added that the creator of a song does not even have the right to choose a singer. Sona Mohapatra revealed that the music industry is completely dependent on Bollywood. The singer added that,

"Award shows continue to give lip-sync acts by actors precedence over actual musical performances. It is important that even audiences start rejecting such mediocrity and aspire for world class standards in entertainment, which comes from being more demanding of authenticity and integrity from our entertainers. The fact that we do not have a real music industry in a country as big as India, should bother all of us. It is a mere subset of the film industry with a few interconnected families calling the shots. There is more than enough talent, music and enormous love for music for all of us to have built a thriving independent music industry, after so many years of independence. Music sells almost everything in this country including election campaigns, toothpaste, sporting events and big-budget films, but is sadly the most undermined commodity."

