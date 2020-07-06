Sona Mohapatra Remembers Sonakshi Sinha Delaying Event; Questions Accepting 'mediocrity'

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death reignited the Bollywood nepotism debate and many celebrities have stepped forward to speak out on the matter. Singer Sona Mohapatra spoke out her thoughts on Bollywood's favouritism and nepotism in an interview with a leading daily. She also revealed an incident with actor Sonakshi Sinha from a music awards show.

Sona Mohapatra on Bollywood Nepotism

Sona Mohapatra revealed that she once had to sit through a music awards show for six hours which should have been wrapped up in two hours. Explaining the reason, she said that it happened because Sonakshi Sinha was not prepared and was having trouble reading the teleprompter. The singer added that she kept thinking about how the audience is ''okay with the mediocrity''.

She further stressed that an actor was hosting a music awards night. Sona Mohapatra also recalled the lineup for the Coldplay concert in India. She said that Coldplay is a renowned musical band and the 'sterling' linkup before their performance included actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and more. The singer further said that AR Rahman was the only music-related person in the lineup.

She further questioned why the audience was okay with actors hosting a lineup before a musical band's performance. She also stressed on the kind of culture the country is showing to the entire world. Sona Mohapatra further questioned if they are showing the world that the music industry does not have worthy live bands or singers. She added that there is something messed with the culture of the entertainment industry where it normalises such things.

Sona Mohapatra was further asked if she agreed with people's opinion that there is also a music mafia in place. The singer said that the country is a nepotistic one. She also said that the veterans of the industry need to think it through before they say something because they are affecting the entire country in the grace that they exude. Mohapatra further said that though nepotism is not illegal, she believes that people who support nepotism are ''digging their own graves''. Sona added that she has always rooted for a music industry independent of films.

