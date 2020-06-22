Last Updated:

Sona Mohapatra Slams Salman Khan's Request, Calls Him 'poster Boy Of Toxic Masculinity'

Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter to lash out at Salman Khan's request to his fans to support Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. She called it large-hearted PR move

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra is known to vocalise her opinions openly and recently she took to her Twitter to lash out at actor Salman Khan. Mohapatra shared this in response to Salman Khan’s tweet to be nice to Sushant’s grieving fans and friends.

Sona Mohapatra’s sharp tweet

Sona Mohapatra retweeted Salman Khan’s tweet where he asks his fans to support Sushant’s fans even after they are lashing out at Salman for allegedly being one of the reasons why Rajput took a drastic step of suicide. Sona wrote how the tweet was a large-hearted PR stunt by Salman Khan. She also called him the ‘one and only poster boy of toxic masculinity’. Adding to this, she shared that he did not address how his ‘digital paid army’ sends out vile threats and intimidate and bully others. Lastly, she added how he always has his father to speak in his favour after he makes mistakes. Here is her tweet:

Sona Mohapatra’s tweet came in response to Salman Khan's request to his fans to stand alongside Sushant Singh Rajput’s. Since the time of Sushant’s death, many fans have targeted the ‘Bollywood privilege club’ for ignoring and isolating individuals who enter the industry without any inside connections. Salman tweeted and asked his fans to not go by the language and curses used by Sushant’s fans but understand how they are deeply hurt and are suffering. He also asked Bhai fans to stand by the family as the loss of a loved one is painful. Here is his tweet:

Sona Mohapatra has had clashes with Salman Khan along with his fans even before this. Sona had taken to her Twitter to show support for Priyanka Chopra Jonas after Salman kept pointing at how she exited his film Bharat. Sona tweeted how Priyanka Chopra has better things to do in her life. She also wrote she has real men to hang out with and also has to inspire many girls with her journey.

Soon after that, when an interviewer tried to clear out Salman’s name, Sona shared how Salman has done a lot of things and yet is termed as ‘hero’ of the nation. She also pointed out how India is always in support of all those who are in the wrong. She received a lot of backlash from Salman’s fans after she tweeted this. Here are the tweets that Sona had shared about this topic:

