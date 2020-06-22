Sona Mohapatra Slams Salman Khan's Request, Calls Him 'poster Boy Of Toxic Masculinity'

Sona Mohapatra is known to vocalise her opinions openly and recently she took to her Twitter to lash out at actor Salman Khan. Mohapatra shared this in response to Salman Khan’s tweet to be nice to Sushant’s grieving fans and friends.

ALSO READ | Sona Mohapatra reacts to 'just out of bed' video, shares counter to bullying in industry

Sona Mohapatra’s sharp tweet

Sona Mohapatra retweeted Salman Khan’s tweet where he asks his fans to support Sushant’s fans even after they are lashing out at Salman for allegedly being one of the reasons why Rajput took a drastic step of suicide. Sona wrote how the tweet was a large-hearted PR stunt by Salman Khan. She also called him the ‘one and only poster boy of toxic masculinity’. Adding to this, she shared that he did not address how his ‘digital paid army’ sends out vile threats and intimidate and bully others. Lastly, she added how he always has his father to speak in his favour after he makes mistakes. Here is her tweet:

A ‘large hearted’ PR move from the one & only poster boy of toxic masculinity!👇🏾Of course he felt no such need to tweet or apologise for the vile threats that his digital paid army sent out to intimidate & bully others in the past. Got his dad to speak everytime he screwed up https://t.co/D3qKjx7PzM — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2020

ALSO READ | Sona Mohapatra's songs quiz: Can you guess the song with just a glimpse?

Sona Mohapatra’s tweet came in response to Salman Khan's request to his fans to stand alongside Sushant Singh Rajput’s. Since the time of Sushant’s death, many fans have targeted the ‘Bollywood privilege club’ for ignoring and isolating individuals who enter the industry without any inside connections. Salman tweeted and asked his fans to not go by the language and curses used by Sushant’s fans but understand how they are deeply hurt and are suffering. He also asked Bhai fans to stand by the family as the loss of a loved one is painful. Here is his tweet:

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

Sona Mohapatra has had clashes with Salman Khan along with his fans even before this. Sona had taken to her Twitter to show support for Priyanka Chopra Jonas after Salman kept pointing at how she exited his film Bharat. Sona tweeted how Priyanka Chopra has better things to do in her life. She also wrote she has real men to hang out with and also has to inspire many girls with her journey.

ALSO READ | Sona Mohapatra talks about her song 'Nit Khair Manga' & female perspective in Sufi songs

Soon after that, when an interviewer tried to clear out Salman’s name, Sona shared how Salman has done a lot of things and yet is termed as ‘hero’ of the nation. She also pointed out how India is always in support of all those who are in the wrong. She received a lot of backlash from Salman’s fans after she tweeted this. Here are the tweets that Sona had shared about this topic:

Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. 🤟🏾🔴 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2019

Women thrashed,people run over,wild life massacred & yet #hero of the nation.'Unfair'.India full of such supporters pic.twitter.com/qrNkBZCWT1 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2016

ALSO READ | Sona Mohapatra releases a soulful female interpretation of the Sufi track, Nit Khaur Manga Sona Mohapatra recent

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.