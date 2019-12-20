Sona Mohapatra's Husband Ram Sampath Backs Her On #MeToo Movement

Ram Sampath, an Indian music composer, producer, and musician, recently opened up about his wife Sona Mohapatra’s MeToo campaign against Anu Malik. Talking about the movement, he expressed how crucial it is, and supported his wife. Read more to know about the whole story.

Ram Sampath opens up about his wife’s fight

In an interview with an entertainment portal, musician Ram Sampath reportedly said that he is proud of his wife, Sona Mohapatra. In the interview, Ram said that it has been very hard, and called it a tough battle. He stated that the MeToo movement is crucial, and that it's a cultural movement. Ram said that it is a paradigm shift and is going to change the future of the business for good.

Ram added that the industry needs a safe place for women. He added that the fact of the matter is that while we are arguing about so many things right now, the rights of women always get pushed to the back burner, and it is a shame. He said that the legislation process of woman’s rights takes the longest time. He mentioned that the fast-track courtrooms are still not properly set. Things always take time and justice is always a tokenism, it does not exist in reality, said the musician. He also spoke about the organised redressal systems to be set up for the cases concerning the MeToo movement.

Fans have been seen saying that Sona is one of the pillars of strength for women raising their voice against sexual harassment, and misconduct. She is known for voicing her strong opinions, and is fighting a good fight, a fan said on Twitter. Sona Mohapatra is leading a fight against Anu Malik, with several other singers from the music industry, and fans of the singer are highly supportive of her.

