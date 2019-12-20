Star Wars: 5 Flaws From The Prequel Trilogy That Were Noticed By Fans

The Star Wars prequel trilogy has generally received mixed reviews from the fans of the franchise. While there is also a lot to appreciate in these movies and that they are quite innovative, fans did feel that the prequel trilogy was flawed. Here are 5 things The Star Wars prequel trilogy did wrong.

Overreliance on CGI

CGI was in its early stages when George Lucas made the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Although he was one of the pioneers of this new tech and was at the forefront of it, the overuse of underdeveloped CGI technology was considered distracting. Several critics considered the overuse of CGI in the prequels a massive flaw.

Messing up the continuity

When Lucas made the first film, he had planned it as a six-part story. But eventually, the storyline got messed up. In the original trilogy, Artoo was not much advanced, and he did not recognise the other characters, whereas in the prequel the two are very close.

READ | Christopher Reeve's 'Superman' Cape Sells For Astonishing $190,750, Sets Auction Record

Leia’s expanded memory

Leia, the daughter of Padme and Anakin, seem to remember way too much about her mother, who died at childbirth. This is one flaw that some of the fans of the franchise noticed but was generally overlooked. This is a huge plot hole, as she forgot who her brother was.

READ | Sacred Games' Bunty Summoned In Thalaiva Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'; Read Full Story

Political allegory allegations

Star Wars worked as a very efficient tool of escapism for the fans of the franchise. It was being said that Lucas’ movies were actually political allegories, which was based on the Vietnam War. It was disappointing for the fans to sit through the long political debate.

READ | Angelina Jolie’s Feud With Brad Pitt Prevents Daughter From Spending Time With Father?

Jar Jar Binks

Jar Jar is one of George Lucas’ favourite characters. However, fans disagree. They find the character is fundamentally flawed from its creation itself. Fans see him as an amalgamation of several offensive stereotypes, and fans of the franchise hated him. However, it did not matter to Lucas, as he first and foremost loves Jar Jar.

READ | Dwayne Johnson Has An Adorable Birthday Wish For His Daughter Jasmine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.