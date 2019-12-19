Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Estimated Box Office Collections For Opening Weekend

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It is alternately called the Ninth episode of the movie. This movie brings the end to the Star Wars franchise’s Skywalker saga. Read more to know about the estimated Box office collection of the movie.

Estimate Box office collection

Disney apparently collected over $10 billion in the year 2019 and has made history. Now it is set to dominate the box office with the release of its latest sci-fi flick Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2019, in the movie theatres all over the world. It has been speculated that the movie will for sure cross the $1 billion mark. Already six of the Disney movies of the year have crossed over $1 billion, in the year 2019. They include Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, and Frozen 2.

It has been speculated that the latest Star Wars movie will collect over $200 million in its opening week. Although the filmmakers are expecting that the movie will make history and will be one of the most profitable films of the year. The film stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, and others. Fans will have to wait to know for sure about the Box office collections of the movie. It is directed by J.J. Abrams and is produced by Lucasfilm and Abrams's production company Bad Robot Productions. It was distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The Rise of Skywalker had its world premiere in Los Angeles on December 16, 2019. The movie is being appreciated by critics. Being the last film of the Skywalker trilogy, the fans of the franchise have been flooding the theatres.

