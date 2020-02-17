Husband-wife Duo Sona Mohapatra And Ram Sampath Have Many Superhit Songs | Can You Guess?

Sona Mohapatra is an Indian singer who is predominantly known for her iconic Bollywood songs like Ambarsariya and Rangabati that became massive crowd-pleasers. She has worked with Ram Sampath to croon some beautiful folksy vibe songs. Take a look at the list of iconic songs that she crooned in her unique voice while working with her music composer husband Ram Sampath.

Sona Mohapatra's collabs with husband Ram Sampath

Bedardi Raja

Sona Mohapatra sang this hit song titled Bedardi Raja for the movie Delhi Belly. The song is composed by Ram Sampath and is one of her famous Bollywood songs. Delhi Belly starred Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Vir Das playing pivotal roles in the movie along with Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Daav Laga

Daav Laga was another one of Sona's hit songs in Bollywood from the film Aagey Se Right. The comedy film starred Shreyas Talpade, Mahi Gill, Shenaz Treasurywala, and Kay Kay Menon playing the main roles. The movie couldn't perform well at the box office but the song was one of the highlights of the film.

Ambarsariya

Ambarsariya is an iconic Sona Mohapatra song from the sleeper hit movie Fukrey. The song was composed by her talented composer husband Ram Sampath. The lyrics of the song were inspired from old Punjabi folk songs while Ram Sampath gave his own touch to the song that has garnered a massive Youtube viewership.

Dil Aaj Kal (Unplugged)

The unplugged version of Dil Aaj Kal was recorded in Sona Mohapatra's voice while the music was given by Ram Sampath. The song is from the movie Purani Jeans starring Tanuj Virwani, Aditya Seal, Izabelle Leite, Sarika, among others. The song gives a romantic and breezy vibe to the listeners which is why it struck the right chords with all the romantic music fanatics.

