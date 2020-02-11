Sona Mohapatra Points Out Kailash Kher's #Metoo 'stories' After He's Invited For TEDx Talk

After taking on Anu Malik, one of the #Metoo 'activists' in the entertainment industry, Sona Mohapatra has trained her guns on Kailash Kher. Not pleased with the fact that the Teri Deewani artist was recently invited for a TEDx talk, Sona Mohapatra highlighted his ‘sexual harassment stories’.

Kailash Kher has been scheduled to deliver a talk as a part of the TEDx Gateway on February 23. The official Twitter handle of #MetooIndia tagged TEDx to highlight the fact that multiple women had ‘accused Kailash Kher of sexual harassment.’ Along with the tweet, the handle shared Sona’s 2018 tweet where she had written about Kher touching her inappropriately while making sweet talks.

Sona took to Twitter on Monday and claimed that Kailash Kher liked the aforementioned tweet of #MetooIndia. She claimed his liking the post ‘tells us something’. However, it seems like Kher unliked the post after Sona’s tweet.

Nevertheless, Sona claimed that nine women had shared ‘sexual harassment stories’ about Kher and how two of them were minors at the time of the assault. She asked TED Talks and TEDx to note it.

That Kailash Kher chooses to ‘like’ @IndiaMeToo ‘s tweet below tells us something? Also, @TEDTalks @TEDx please note, there were at least 9 women including journalists who came forward with their sexual harassment stories with this guy. Two were minors at the time of assault. https://t.co/2qvrHOLvgz — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 10, 2020

Sona was recently at the forefront of the attack on Anu Malik after he was reinstated as a judge on Indian Idol 11. Her criticism and other singers like Neha Bhasin joining her, led to the music composer taking a ‘break’ from the show. Later, Sona had expressed her anger at the National Commission for Women (NWC) for closing the case against Anu Malik over lack of evidence.

