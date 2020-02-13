Sona Mohapatra's Traditional Ensembles To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pics

Sona Mohapatra is known for her melodious voice and her songs have become a huge sensation over the years. She is not only a successful singer but also a composer, lyricist, and performer. Along with singing, Sona Mohapatra also has good taste in fashion and her Instagram posts showcase her great sense of fashion, beauty, and style.

Listed below are some of Sona Mohapatra's photos in traditional ensembles that you must check out:

Best traditional ensembles to take fashion cues from

Sona likes her style to be simple, elegant but edgy. Her outfits have a special quirkiness in them. Be it an Indian one-shouldered cape or a tube blouse and saree, the singer always impresses her fans with her distinctive fashion sense and style.

The 43-year-old singer is quite fashionable and sets fashion goals for her fans and trend lovers out there. Sona Mohapatra's fashion also has a great mix of indo-western attires. The singer likes to blend Indian prints on western garments and brings in a fresh look with each performance.

She is known for her quirky outfits and she has been featured in several albums, singles, concert webcasts, music videos, Bollywood films, and advertisements.

