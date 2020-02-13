The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sona Mohapatra's Traditional Ensembles To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pics

Music

Sona Mohapatra, apart from singing, is known for her unique style and fashion sense. Take a look at some of her best traditional outfits.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra is known for her melodious voice and her songs have become a huge sensation over the years. She is not only a successful singer but also a composer, lyricist, and performer. Along with singing, Sona Mohapatra also has good taste in fashion and her Instagram posts showcase her great sense of fashion, beauty, and style.

Listed below are some of Sona Mohapatra's photos in traditional ensembles that you must check out: 

READ:Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Amul Advertisement, Says It Is Made In A Bad Taste. Read More

Best traditional ensembles to take fashion cues from

READ:Sona Mohapatra Points Out Kailash Kher's #Metoo 'stories' After He's Invited For TEDx Talk

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

READ:Sona Mohapatra's Best Indie Songs That Truly Are Unmissable- Here's Our Top Picks

Sona likes her style to be simple, elegant but edgy. Her outfits have a special quirkiness in them. Be it an Indian one-shouldered cape or a tube blouse and saree, the singer always impresses her fans with her distinctive fashion sense and style. 

The 43-year-old singer is quite fashionable and sets fashion goals for her fans and trend lovers out there. Sona Mohapatra's fashion also has a great mix of indo-western attires. The singer likes to blend Indian prints on western garments and brings in a fresh look with each performance.

She is known for her quirky outfits and she has been featured in several albums, singles, concert webcasts, music videos, Bollywood films, and advertisements. 

READ:Sona Mohapatra Slams NCW For Closing Anu Malik Sexual Harrasment Case: 'This Is Not Over'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
MELANIA TRUMP THANKS PM MODI
LALU TAKES A DIG AT NITISH
ADR REPORT ON DELHI LEGISLATORS
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION