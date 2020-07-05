Sonakshi Sinha's Versatile Hair Colour Experiments To Take Inspiration From; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha is a very famous Bollywood actor who made her debut in the 2010 film Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. From there on Sonakshi went on to do many different types of movies that gained the actor a lot of acclaims. She was seen in movies like Rowdy Rathore (2012), Son of Sardaar (2012), Dabangg 2 (2012), Lootera (2013), Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014) and more. Sonakshi is also a body image activist and has time and again stood testimony to the fact that women don't need to look a certain way. Sonakshi is also very well known for her skills on the dance floor and her carefree attitude. The actor has also tried to experiment with her hair colour many times. Take a look at all the time Sonakshi tried a different hair colour:

The Blonde Babe

The actor sported blonde hair colour during IIFA 2107. She looked very charming in blonde hair colour and was appreciated a lot for sporting a versatile hair colour. Sonakshi was seen in many different types of outfits throughout the function and managed to rock each look with her new hair colour and innovative hairstyles.

Ombre Blonde

The diva opted for something more natural yet unique. She sported an ombre blonde hair, half her hair is brown and the other half is blonde which blends into the hair colour from the tips. The actor also shortened her hair length and is seen rocking the messy hair look.

A shade of purple

In this picture, the diva can be seen in hair that is shaded purple. Sonakshi's change of hair colour is also another shot at perfecting the ombre look. Half of Sonakshi's hair is black and half is purple. The star seems to pull off any hair colour she decides to play around with.

Sonakshi's OG Maroon

Sonakshi is usually seen in black or brown hair but rarely is she seen in maroon hair. In this picture, the star can be seen in pure maroon hair colour. Fans have commented that this by far is the best hair colour the actor has ever sported.

Promo Pic Credit: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

