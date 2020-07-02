"Is It Just Me....'': Sonakshi Sinha Gives Her Verdict On Sci-fi Show 'Dark' Season 3

Dark season 3, which is the last season of the acclaimed German show, has been released. Season 3 has been garnering high praise from viewers and critics alike. Recently, actor Sonakshi Sinha took to her official social media handle and talked about the show. Read on to know more details:

Sonakshi Sinha on Dark season 3

On July 1, 2020, the Dabangg star took to her official Instagram handle and talked about Dark season 3. Sinha said that she has watched the first three episodes of the sci-fi show. She also asked her fans, "Is it just me or is season 3 of Dark just not cutting it this time?". The third season of Dark is the last season and it concludes the story that started in the first season of the show. It is one of the most viewed shows on Netflix.

Dark is a sci-fi thriller show created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The show deals with time travel, thus several of its characters are played by more than two actors. It has an ensemble cast that includes Louis Hofmann, Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Sebastian Rudolph, Angela Winkler, Nina Kronjäger, Daan Lennard Liebrenz, Winfried Glatzeder, and others. The show features over 50 actors excluding the guest stars.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Ghoomketu. It is a comedy-drama film that features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Chitrangada Singh as themselves in a cameo appearance. It also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav, and Brijendra Kala in prominent roles.

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the war flick Bhuj: The Pride of India. It is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It features Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, Sanjay Dutt as Indian Army Scout Ranchordas Pagi, Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, Nora Fatehi as Spy Heena Rehman, and Sharad Kelkar as Military Officer Raghuvir Raina, among others. Fans are highly eager to watch this movie. It has been stated that the film will release on Disney + Hotstar.

