Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Introduces First-ever 'Chulbul Pandey' Filters On Instagram

Considered as one of the most celebrated actors in India, Salman Khan is currently singing to the tunes of success as the actor’s recent release, Bharat has worked like magic on the audience. It seems like Salman Khan is going an extra mile for the success of his upcoming action entertainer, Dabangg 3. Recently, Salman Khan shared an exciting piece of news on his social media handle. Here are all the details.

Chulbul Pandey stickers are now available on social media platforms

With less than three weeks for the release of Dabangg 3, the makers of Dabangg 3 are doing the best of their capabilities for the film's success. While the unique trailer and posters of Dabangg 3 have impressed the audience, it looks like the Dabangg-fever is now taking over social media too. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Salman Khan introduced the new exclusive Chulbul Pandey stickers on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. In the video shared, Salman Khan used the filter himself and captioned the video as, "Apne Andar ke Chulbul Pandey ko jagaao with the special 'Dabangg 3' filters! #BeingChulbul." Take a look at the post shared by Salman Khan:

Reportedly, the makers of the much-anticipated action entertainer had released Chulbul Pandey GIFs and stickers, which depicted various moods of Salman Khan's iconic character. The recently released Chulbul Pandey filter features Chulbul Pandey’s heart-shaped sunglasses. As per several reports, the motive behind the filter was to give the users the taste of the iconic character's swag.

All about Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg franchise. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, the film is slated to release on December 20, this year.

